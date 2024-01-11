Chef Failatu Abdul Razak recounted her experience visiting the plush mansion of famous Gahnanian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama

She said she wanted to use the opportunity to thank him for gifting her a lot of money to support her music and give an account of what she used the money for

She said there was a funeral celebration ongoing at his residence, and she joined them

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, the Ghanaian chef who stole the hearts of many with her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt, recounted the first time she saw Ibrahim Mahama's mansion.

Chef Faila Abdul Razak and Ibrahim Mahama in photos. Image Credit: @failaabdulrazak and @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: Instagram

Chef Failatu speaks about seeing Ibrahim Mahama's mansion for the first time

Chef Failatu, who was a guest on a podcast called Prince Hamdan Studio, spoke about how she ended up at the plush mansion of Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

She shared the story of how she met him for the first time and looking at her thirst for success in music, he supported her with money.

Chef Faila also said that another friend told her that whenever she found herself in Accra, she should locate the residence of Ibrahim Mahama and thank him.

"One time I was in Accra to shop at Makola, and then I asked around for where he lived, when I appeared at Kawukudi, I saw big big cars entering the man's compound."

Old video of Chef Faila speaking about her encounter with Ibrahim Mahama.

She said when she saw luxury cars entering the compound, she asked the security to confirm whether it was indeed the residence of Ibrahim Mahama, which they confirmed.

Chef Faila said despite the tight security at the residence, she managed to find her way through. She then realised that there was a big celebration ongoing.

"When I entered the compound, the cars I saw alone, I knew i had made it in life. Apparently, it was his friend's mother's funeral he had honored to host in his house."

She said she joined in the celebration and moment after saw Ibrahim Mahama. She said he immediately recognised her and invited her into his home.

"When the man saw me, he was more than shocked. Anywhere the man went, I just followed. Small opportunity to tell him that when he gave me the money, I had been able to do this and that. And I am very thankful. if he has some, he can add."

Describing Ibrahim Mahama's house, Chef Faila said the house is huge and that she was not afraid to get missing since she was awed by its beauty and luxury.

"I almost fainted when Ibrahim Mahama gave me money bundles": Chef Faila

YEN.com.gh reported that An old video of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak recounting the first time she met Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenous-owned mining company, has gone viral.

In the video, she said the money the wealthy businessman gave her was to support her music and that it was a lot such that she had to wrap it in her hijab.

The video got many people admiring her confidence and zeal for success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh