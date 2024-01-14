Ghanaian star player for the Black Stars, Mohammed Kudus is set to miss out on the first game of the Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON between Ghana and Cape Verde on January 14, 2024

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views on how the game will turn out

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of those reactions

West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus is set to miss out on Ghana's first game in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire on January 14, 2024.

Black Stars lineup for AFCON 2023. Image Credit: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Mohammed Kudus to miss out on Ghana versus Cape Verde game

In the first game of the 2023 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON), the Black Stars of Ghana are set to play Cape Verde.

However, in the lineup that has surfaced online, the star player of the senior national team, Mohammed Kudus, was missing and neither was he on the list of subs.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their thoughts on how the game will turn out with Mohammed Kudus.

Below is the official list of players playing in the Ghana versus Cape Verde match.

Below are some of the reactions from football lovers:

sticky_stonzy said:

U want them to score Ghana before u bring ur best players, what a buluu coach

realking_kunta said:

Why is Kuku not starting

@kenjimxx said:

I’m scared

kwyn_dee said:

Ghana please force for us We take God beg you guys

@Richieyasu said:

As long Ashimeru dey play.....I don't have problem koaraa

@KwadwoAgyepong4 said:

Best lineup I have ever seen from the Coach.

@Yung7blue said:

Why is Baba starting??? That guy no good.

"I'd prefer to win AFCON than UCL": Kudus says, chooses between Messi & Ronaldo

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana international footballer Mohammed Kudus preferred to win the AFCON over the UEFA Champions League.

The super-talented Black Stars forward made the revelation during an interview session with Goal. In the same interview, Kudus also chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as other pairs of football stars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh