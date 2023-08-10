Dedicated gospel singer Diana Hamilton's husband said his wife is flawless without any blemish on her

Dr Joseph Hamilton added that there was nothing about his wife that he would like to change

The celebrated couple celebrated their eighteenth wedding anniversary a few days ago

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton and her husband made their first couple apprentice from a joint interview with Andy Dosty, where her husband lavished praise.

Dr Joseph Hamilton, husband of the award-winning musician, spoke for the first time in an interview on live radio.

According to him, there is nothing about his wife that he would like to change.

A photo collage of Dr Joseph and Diana Hamilton Image credit: @dianaantwihamilton

Source: Instagram

Diana Hamilton and her husband granted Hitz FM an insightful interview about their union.

They disclosed that they met in church and remained friends before deciding to take their relationship further.

When Andy Dosty asked if there were anything he would like to change about his famous wife, Dr Hamilton said,

"My wife is perfect. I don't need to change anything."

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Diana Hamilton's interview with her husband.

Many admired the couple for their effortless display of love and devotion.

Nana Equwah Eshun - Kessie commented:

You both are an inspiration, God bless you both

Doris Kongo commented:

I really do love this woman may God richly bless you and take you far. And tape into your blessings 18years isn't easy.

Julius Amissah commented:

Wow, 18 yrs. God continue to bless you. 6yrs tapping into the 18yr

Sylvia Adjoa Afriyie Nelson-Addy commented:

I like her songs..heard her about14 years ago when the DJ st my engagement played her song and since then i have always loved her song

Diana Hamilton discloses why she stopped working as a nurse in Ghana and relocated to the UK

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Diana Hamilton's account of what transpired for her relocation abroad to become necessary.

The gospel singer said she struggled to combine her music career, flourishing overseas, with her work as a nurse in Ghana.

Daina Hamilton said she had to discuss which of her three choice countries would be best for their family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh