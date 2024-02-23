A talented teenager has impressed social media users with her stunning rendition of My Heart Will Go On by Céline Dion

In a video, she flawlessly delivered her version of the 1997 Titanic hit that captivated many people

The footage, posted on X by Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1, has many people praising her effort

A talented teenager has impressed social media users with her stunning rendition of My Heart Will Go On by celebrated singer Céline Dion.

The young girl was captured with her colleagues in a class as she delivered her version of the popular song.

Girl wows with her version of My Heart Will Go On by Céline Dion. Photo credit: celinedion.

Source: Twitter

With remarkable confidence and a beautiful voice, the girl delivered several lines of the 1997 Titanic hit.

Girl hits high note

Like a professional singer, she flawlessly sang the chorus where Céline Dion hit a high note. Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 posted the video of the young girl saying:

“Someone should send this to Céline Dion,” the writing accompanying the clip said.

Watch the video below:

People praise talented girl

At the time of this publication, the clip had garnered nearly 17,000 views.

@WORLDWIDE237 said:

She is a good singer.

@___theSeraph posted:

She’s so good.

@Kwasigazy commented:

Nice voice.

@otumfuo_z commented:

All she needs is the right exposure.

@Blanco1Noir indicated:

The acoustics played a very important role, though.

@Ekowkwaresma posted:

At least we’ve got a decent one.

@PoettwrthYbn said:

Wow, another talent that might go wasted.

@kwameag502 indicated:

Her breath control. Most of the A-list artists can’t even do this.

@LIWPHRESH commented:

Kumasi wonder kid.

@Ms_Dhaey wrote:

Beautiful girl with a beautiful voice.

@NoelDarkwah indicated:

She is cool. But she needs a voice coach and more rehearsals.

@kamoah64 wrote:

That pretty. Go higher gal.

Talented JHS girl sings Ghanaian Stonebwoy’s song

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young student of Asawinso Methodist JHS has become an internet sensation after she sang Stonebwoy’s Overlord word for word in a video that has gone viral.

The video, shared by the school’s TikTok page, showed the young lady belting out the lyrics of the popular dancehall song by Stonebwoy.

She sang the song effortlessly despite the tune majorly consisting of heavy patois, which is very hard to pronounce for many people.

Source: YEN.com.gh