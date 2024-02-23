A talented young man on Instagram, Met Maquette, has showcased his creativity with a villa and hotel he constructed from cartons

In a video, Met displayed the stunning structures that looked nothing short of impressive

As expected, netizens with an eye for beautiful things swarmed the comment section of his posts with uplifting words of admiration

A creative young man with the Instagram name Met Maquette has showcased his impressive talent by building a villa and hotel from boxes of cartons.

He built his admirable structures at different locations; one can be seen at a beach, where he proudly showed off the hotel.

Talented teen wows as he builds villa and hotel from cartons. Photo credit: met_maquette_lofficiel.

Source: Instagram

Met Maquette's exciting Instagram account provides unending entertainment owing to the youngster's multiple visuals showing his creativity online.

Posting a caption along with one of the videos, the young man "Villa model made of carton."

"Hotel layout made out of carton," he captioned the footage showing the structure of the beautiful hotel.

Watch the videos below:

The internet praises Met Maquette's creativity

People reached out in the comments area to lavish him with praises. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the remarks here.

Madusu_fashion_abaya_model commented:

Well done, lovely brother ❤️❤️.

Obiba_adepa said:

Great work, dear.

OdisaMayo commented:

You are God-gifted. Keep it up.

GikpaLowi posted:

I love this. Wooooooow.

JazzyChacha commented:

Wow. God has blessed you with talent. Praise him every day.

Bossgirl_khiz posted:

You're good .

Yvedacadet reacted:

Wowwwwww.

Prosper4605 said:

Beautiful ❤️.

Cassialuciana93 commented:

Beautiful congratulations .

Hayzeleyzz_forever added:

So nice.

Ghanaian boy builds car that moves from scraps

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that Ghanaian teenager Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region built his first car.

The 18-year-old's vehicle runs on fuel with almost no challenge as it moves without impediments on the road. Danso shared that he'd always dreamt of building a car, and through determination, he finally made it a reality.

Despite his little resources, Danso's resilience led him to buy scrap parts of a discarded three-wheeled vehicle, known in Ghanaian parlance as 'Aboboyaa', to finish his work.

Source: YEN.com.gh