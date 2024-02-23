Singer KiDi dropped his collaboration with Stonebwoy, Likor, in July last year

The explosive hit single carried KiDi's name all through the third and last quarters of the year

After nearly a year, the musician has announced his upcoming single to succeed Likor

KiDi, the Ghanaian singer signed to Lynx Entertainment, has announced his upcoming single, Danger.

The song comes after an explosive run last year with raging hits like Likor despite KiDi's health battles, which led him to cancel shows and stay away from music.

On February 23, 2024, the musician announced his debut in 2024 with a special message to his fans.

KiDi mesmerises Anne Sophie Ave with Danger

KiDi shared a snippet of his upcoming single, Danger, on social media, scheduled for official release on February 29, 2024.

Before the announcement, KiDi sent fans a thank you note, expressing his gratitude for their support throughout his trying times last year.

A sneak peek of the new single, Danger, caught the attention of the former French Ambassador to Ghana, who said:

"If I were an international record label looking for a safe bet, i would probably pick Kidi. I am not Sony, Universal or Warner Music but I am big fan."

Netizens react to KiDi's single

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to KiDi's upcoming single.

@Awoyaathethera1 said:

Naaaa this song dey slap la. We are waiting for it

@bra_3li wrote:

Kidi's hit song run since he came back from his sabbatical is insane!

@atoappiahhh noted:

From I lied to Likor to Bambalika to Danger, Man’s been a crazy journey , I just hope there’s an album at the end of that journey ❤️

@sparkles233 remarked:

Ah Mr Dwamena with another one, kwahu Chris brown

@73_elv exclaimed:

Asikyire Papa with the Diabeties

KiDi marks 30th birthday with LIkor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that singer KiDi marked his 30th birthday with an impressive, sophisticated music video for his hit song, Likor, featuring Stonebwoy.

The musician shared photos of himself holding a chilled glass of wine to commemorate his 30th birthday after a near-death health scare last year.

