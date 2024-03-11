Ghanaian rappers Medikal and Sarkodie were spotted on set shooting the music video for their song 'We Made It'

Ghanaian rappers Sarkodie and Medikal were spotted in a video flaunting their bromance, which excited many of their fans.

Medikal (left)and Sarkodie (right) in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal and @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Medikal and Sarkodie flaunt their bromance

Sarkodie and Medikal were spotted on the set shooting the official music video for the latter's banger, 'We Made It', on March 10, 2024.

The song features the Sarkodie, and it is off Medikal, aka El Chairmano’s Planning and Plotting album.

In the video, the two rappers looked dapper as they were dressed in suits and wore dark sunglasses and black shoes.

They displayed lovely bromance as Medikal was seen lighting up the cigar of Sarkodie.

Below is a video of Sarkodie and Medikal on the music video set.

Reactions as Medikal and Sarkodie display bromance in video

The video excited many of Medikal and Sarkodie's fans as they shared their anticipation of the music video. Below are some of the reactions:

asadan_fashion_hub said:

Wen bros meet

zyz35 said:

Opana won't be happy

kwaku_fassioner said:

Okodipon the Cigar samanguru

rich_forever27 said:

The cigar president obidi

iamerrday said:

Highest and stubborn ❤

presidon1 said:

An album without Sarkodie ob3 wu

khenstone said:

Classic mheerrn

