Rapper Kweku Smoke has dished out strong lyrics in a diss song targeting fellow artiste Strongman Burner

The two talented musicians, both Ghanaians, have entered conversations on X, where fans have taken sides

The escalating lyrical war between the pair is alleged to be the result of comments made by rapper Sarkodie aimed at resurrecting the Azonto vibes

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke and fellow artiste Strongman Burner have entered the trends after the former took harsh shots at the latter in a new diss track titled Comfortable Lead.

Reports say it is the second time Kweku Smoke has released a diss track directed at Strongman.

Strongman: Kweku Smoke strongly jabs fellow rapper in new diss song.

As the duo continues to banter with nasty lyrics, the war of words and the drive to dominate and claim rap mastery over each other has increased.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions featured in the trends, notably on X (Twitter).

@PhilanUTD indicated:

THE GENESIS OF STRONGMAN AND SMOKE'S BEEF. During the Covid 19 lockdown, Sarkodie tweeted with the hashtag #BringBackAzonto of which his motive was to bring back Azonto and entertain us amid the lock down buh some of the artists and people stood against that project.

@_lawslaw claimed:

Strongman was in a comfortable lead, but chale he can’t come back from this. Kwaku Smoke mùrda am for this one herrrh. Kweku Smoke is in a comfortable lead now.

@TwoTerty reacted:

If we are not being Biased, Kweku Smoke really dey lash Strongman so far. We just wait for Strongman ein part.

@BIacksherif said (not the verified handle of the acclaimed artiste):

Kweku Smoke came back hard. I also know what Strongman can do, but I think they have to shun this beef!

@BenDick indicated:

I think Kweku Smoke should have watched this video of Strongman vrs teephlow in GH next big thing before trying to diss him

Rapper drops heavy diss track for Sarkodie

In another diss-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that an up-and-coming rapper released a diss track for Sarkodie following the brouhaha between the latter and Yvonne Nelson.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who identifies himself as @sheegelege jabbed the decorated rapper over his decision to record a diss track for Yvonne Nelson over her memoir.

