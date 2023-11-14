The Official TikTok account of FIFA shared a video of an Indonesian player doing King Promise's Terminator dance after scoring a goal

In the TikTok video, the Terminator song was also embedded in the background, exciting many Ghanaians

The football match was between Indonesia and Panama at the ongoing U 17 World Cup in Indonesia

The official TikTok account of FIFA shared a jubilant celebration from an Indonesian player at the ongoing FIFA U 17 World Cup. The player caught the attention of football fans by performing the popular Terminator dance after scoring a goal.

Indonesian player doing Terminator dance Photo Source: FIFA

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video, shared by FIFA, captured the moment as the young Indonesian talent skillfully executed the dance moves popularised by King Promise's hit song Terminator.

The football match in question took place between Indonesia and Panama, drawing attention not just to the skills displayed on the field but also to the unique celebration that followed.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, especially among Ghanaians, who were thrilled to see their country's dance trend make waves on the international football stage. Watch Video Here.

Ghanaians excited as FIFA plays Terminator

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ameley said:

@Dance God ,@iamkingpromise you got this guy on a chokehold

Fred Brain wrote:

@Dance God have you seen a beautiful thing today?

LD commented:

Chaleeeeee, if you Ghanaian, comment down below

Bojongskie. reacted:

arkhan mode TERMINATOR

Emerald Djabakie reacted:

Where are my fellow Ghanaians

West Ham play Black Sherif's song

In another story, English Premier League side West Ham United shared a video of their team celebrating their UEFA Europa Conference League win.

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo was playing in the background of the celebratory footage.

Many Ghanaians were excited to see the young musician's song being used on such a big platform.

Source: YEN.com.gh