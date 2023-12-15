Sarkodie, in a beautiful moment, performed Butta My Bread with Lasmid and said it is his favourite song

The rapper announced to the audience present that they have a new song set for release soon

Sarkodie further admonished Lasmid and told him to continue being consistent and that he would soon do more than all those who came before him.

Sarkodie, in a new video, performed Butta My Bread with Lasmid. The beautiful moment, captured and shared by blogger Kobby Kyei, showed The Highest artiste dancing gracefully as Lasmid sang to him.

Sarkodie performs Butta My Bread with Lasmid Photo Credit: @sarkodie @lasmidofficial

Sarkodie was later seen taking the mic and blessing the audience present with a freestyle.

Sarkodie admonishes Lasmid with beautiful words

According to Sarkodie, Butta My Bread is his favourite song, and it is one of the few songs he wishes belonged to him.

The Otan hitmaker further said that Lasmid is super amazing and added that he (Lasmid) should continue in the trajectory that he is headed and that he will go a long way with his career, farther than those that have come before him. He also that announced a new song with Lasmid will be coming out soon.

"Listen this is my favorite song This is one of the few songs I wished was for Sarkodie. Lasmid, you are super amazing; we are spilling the secret, we have a new song coming. Lasmid you are going to go farther than all of us and you are going to do much greater things. Keep the fire burning," Sarkodie said.

Watch the beautiful moment below:

Ghanaians react to heartwarming moment between Sarkodie and Lasmid

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians; below are a few of them.

efobanks said:

See how I’m laughing watching this … unity is the key

b.acheamponggallery said:

From down to the top. He will be at the top for long time. Big respect to you, Sark.

frankguyglobal said:

Beautiful, this is all i wanna see in GHANA MUSIC . LOVE ❤️

graceyj_collections said:

I smiled throughout watching this video ❤️

Sarkodie has launched a new exhibition hub

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, launched a new exhibition in his honour.

The exhibition was organised by Eagle Plug and The Mix Design Studio in Osu, displaying the rapper's lustrous career that has spanned two decades.

Lasmid gets high praise from legend producer Hammer

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian music producer Hammer of The Last Two, known for his iconic contributions to the industry, took to social media to shower praise on Lasmid.

In a tweet that went viral, the producer expressed his awe at Lasmid's unparalleled uniqueness and shared a captivating video showing the artiste's exceptional vocal prowess.

