Don Jazzy has joined the bandwagon of persons who have openly expressed their love for Ghanaian singer Lasmid and his single, Friday Night

The Nigerian record producer took to social media to express his admiration for the budding Ghanaian artist

He also promoted the recently-released music video for the single Friday Night on the social media platform

Don Jazzy has always been in the business of supporting emerging acts and has used his platform to promote Lasmid.

Don Jazzy and Lasmid Photo Source: @donjazzy, @lasmidofficial1

Source: Instagram

After Lasmid dropped the music video for his hit single Friday Night, Don Jazzy took to Facebook and Instagram to urge his followers to check the video out. The Mavin Records CEO wrote;

I love this song with all my heart.Video out now. @lasmidofficial1

Don Jazzy proceeded to share a 32-second snippet from the music video.

All About Lasmid's Friday Night

Born Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel, Lasmid is a singer, rapper and songwriter from Takoradi. He is signed to Highly Spiritual Music after emerging as the winner of MTN Hitmaker 8 in 2019. In June, he dropped Friday Night, a single which has been topping the Apple Music and Boomplay charts since its release.

On 2 September, he dropped the official music video for Friday night. The visuals have amassed over 150,000 views since its release.

Ghanaians React To Don Jazzy's Support

Kweku Desmond Kluboe

Thanks so much for promoting our artist, May God bless your work

Kobby Shaggy

Don jazzy knows good songs

Nana Kweku Appiah

The Don has certified it. We love you, Don. God bless you, Baba ...4

Suez Hub

God bless you for supporting young artists

TopGhanaMusic.com

God bless you, sir, for sharing this! Don Jazzy

