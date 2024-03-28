Bisa Kdei is not pleased with the posturing of some Ghanaian music promoters and influencers

The Highlife singer indicated in a recent interview that promoters' negativity has affected Ghanaian music's global appeal

He also lamented about the country's failure to take full advantage of the Year of Return celebrations

Highlife star Bisa Kdei has blamed promoters for hindering the rise of Ghanaian music, especially globally, due to their negative approach towards the music industry.

According to Bisa Kdei, it is wrong to say Ghanaian music is not good enough while downplaying the efforts of the musicians, who put a lot of handwork into the craft.

There has been a lot of conversation about Ghanaian music's influence outside the country's shores. Juxtaposing the Ghanaian situation against that of Nigeria, many often downplay the international appeal of Ghanaian songs.

But speaking in an interview with Accra FM, the Mansa hitmaker believes music influencers and promoters have not done a good job of spreading the positives.

Bisa Kdei stated that the badmouthing of some promoters has had a limiting effect on our music's growth, especially with investors not willing to invest in the industry.

"You would have some promoters say no Ghanaian artiste can't sell the O2 Arena, and they keep downplaying the efforts of the Ghanaian artistes.

"Let's say good things to encourage others to do their best. Nobody should say our music is not that good because some other artistes come to Ghana and even learn," he said.

Bisa Kdei laments over Year Of Return

Citing an example, Bisa pointed out that the celebration of Year of Return in 2019 was supposed to be a platform to showcase Ghanaian music to the world but we did not take enough advantage of it.

Bisa Kdei asserted that Ghana did not capitalise on the massive opportunities of the Year of Return initiative to sell our music.

"During recent Year of Return events, I didn't think we used them well enough for ourselves. There are instances where foreigners come to experience Ghanaian music but end up listening to other genres.

"We know a lot of people came to Ghana during the Year of Return, but a lot of shows were not playing Ghanaian songs but promoting other genres," he said.

Bisa Kdei is promoting his heartfelt single Medaase, which is gradually making waves across the country.

Bisa Kdei marries in a private wedding

Meanwhile, Bisa Kdei recently got married at a private wedding ceremony.

The singer's wedding was attended by Ghanaian stars, including Sista Afia, Sefa, and Gyakie, who performed for the couple.

His wedding video emerged online, making his fans and Ghanaians curious about the ceremony.

