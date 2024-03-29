Rapper Jay Bahd took to social media to call out the organisers of the prestigious 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) for not nominating him in the 2024 edition

He shared a photo of one of his songs titled Odo which he believed was deserving of a nomination

Jay Bahd's post sparked debate online as many shared their views on why he failed to secure a nomination at the TGMAs

Rapper Jay Bahd expressed disappointment in the Ghana Music Awards, the organisers of the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, for failing to nominate him in the 2024 edition of the prestigious awards scheme.

JAy Bahd and TGMA 2024 organisers. Image Credit: @ghanamusicawardsuk and @real_jaybahd

Source: Instagram

Jay Bahd called out the organisers of the TGMA for denying him a nomination

The seasoned rapper took to his X account to lament about being denied a nomination in the 25th edition of the TGMAs.

Jay Bahd stated that he was not even granted a nomination, adding that the organisers should stand by the truth.

In his message to the organisers of the TGMA, Jay Bahd wrote:

Not even a single nomination how @GHMusicAwards. Can we stand for the truth once and for all

The You Can't Show Me Nattin hitmaker shared a photo of one of his songs that made waves in 2023, which was Odo, and it featured fellow Ghanaian musician Skyface SDW.

Below is the message Jay Bahd had for the Ghana Music Awards concerning his nomination snub at the 2024 TGMAs.

Reactions as Jay Bahd failed to secure a nomination at the 2024 TGMA

Many people reacted to Jay Bahd's post concerning his nomination snub at the TGMA nomination party.

Below are the reactions:

@ebo_donkohh

Crying over someone’s award scheme?

@ItsMingle

They said your track is full of profane words!!!

@realMOMPHA_1

Mokobile don’t need awards to stay relevant. Real recognizes Real

@Tkhay_

15M and no awards eih, u dey outside like you take 5 already.

@BlessmanReigns

If you submitted your project to them and they don’t nominate you di33 dem cheat you but if you no submit di333 then na your fault

@SunyaniMayor

@bright_tod1 said ibi links oh bossu. If you no get links de3 aa Forgetti @JayBahd1

"So unfair": Amerado laments bitterly as Kwaku Ananse misses out on nomination

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Amerado lamented about his song Kwaku Ananse not being nominated for the 25th TGMAs set to take place in June 2024.

Taking to his X page, the rapper shared his displeasure about the song not getting nominated and asked for an explanation from the award organizers.

Kwaku Ananse was one of the biggest songs in Ghana in 2023, enjoying massive airplay from the length and breadth of the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh