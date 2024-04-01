Singer King Promise joined rappers of the music duo R2Bees as they performed at their headline concert on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, inside Garage Ghana

King Promise was on video call as he followed the concert and was seen later on interacting with the rappers

The video warmed many hearts as they talked about the beautiful bromance the three musicians share

Singer King Promise wanted to join in the fun and watch his friends and rapper duo R2Bees performing live at their headline concert inside Garage Ghana on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024.

R2Bees and King Promise in photos. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

R2Bees watched R2Bees' performance on a video call

In a video that has gone viral on social media, King Promise was enjoying R2Bees' live performance from the comfort of his home via video call.

The Terminator crooner was seen enjoying a scrumptious meal while watching the fans at the concert, singing the songs the rappers performed at the top of their voices.

King Promise spoke to Omar Sterling first and later on spoke to Mugeez, who were both elated to see him join their show virtually.

Below is a video of King Promise video calling R2Bees during their performance at Garage Ghana.

Reactions as King Promise video called R2Bees at their show at Garage Ghana

The video warmed the hearts of many of the fans of King Promise and R2Bees such that they termed the video as brotherly love.

Below are some of the lovely reactions from fans:

kweku_nasty said:

you people for tell chairman to change his phone oo ah

nana_akua_boatema said:

Brotherly Love

hemaanadya said:

I luv r2bees soo much❤️❤️❤️

pamelaunitedfirstlady said:

Brotherhood ❤️

joeyy_crack said:

Awww dats soo lovely

Too cute: King Promise and Efia Odo flaunt grills on teeth, jam to Paris in car

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Efia Odo and singer King Promise displayed their beautiful friendship on social media, which caused a frenzy.

In the video, they were carpooling to King Promise's recently released song Paris, and they also showed off the grills on their teeth as they posed in the selfie video.

Many people pleaded with King Promise to terminate their friendship as they made reference to musicians Shatta Wale and Kwesi Arthur.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh