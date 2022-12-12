Celebrated Nigerian musician Wizkid, and Ghanaian musicians R2Bees and King Promise, have been captured enjoying themselves on a private jet

This comes after they failed to perform at the much-anticipated concert dubbed Wizkid Live in Accra on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Many netizens have taken to social to express their views on the video as they disappointed many fans on Saturday

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat musician Wizkid, and his fellow Ghanaian musicians R2Bees, and King Promise, were spotted jetting off out of Accra, Ghana after failing to perform at the Wizkid Live in Accra concert.

Wizkid, R2Bees, and King Promise on a private jet. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The trio who were billed to perform on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium, failed to mount the stage at the concert.

According to reports they were spotted partying at a club in Accra, while fans waited till dawn for them to take over the stage and thrill them.

In a video that has since gone viral, the three of them were spotted on a private jet as they sipped their drinks while relaxing on their flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaians react after spotting a video of Wizkid, R2Bees, King Promise on a private jet

director_h20 commented:

so wizkid was in Ghana and he did not perform,

mrdeethemc said:

y’all leave King Promise alone. Like ebe you wey u see private jet u nor go enter?

edwardaganesh remarked:

King promise de3 I won’t say anything to him

jaybaba_gh commented:

King Promise now turn Nana Akuffo Addo. Just following the crowd

constantbuzzgh said:

As u guy’s no see promise or R2Bees yesterday night, u for know sey BABA no go pull up..sorry

briangyasi stated:

Ah so he was in ghana? This guy paaaa.

kobbytunechi_ opined:

After giving us Asanka u ordered on Jiji as Asake

Wizkid Live In Ghana: Nigerian Musician Issues Statement After Public Outrage, Many React

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Wizkid, has formally issued a statement after ravers took to social media to express their displeasure on not seeing him perform at his concert.

The concert which happened at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 10, 2022, saw many Ghanaian musicians take over the stage.

A portion of the statement reads,

"My brand is something I don't joke with! I sincerely apologise, to everyone who made the effort to come out for me last night. I was charged up, looking forward to doing this show."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh