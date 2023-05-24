Ghanaian singer and dancer Mr Drew said Ghanaians should not compare him to Chris Brown

The "Dw3" hitmaker said that people normally call him "Ghana Chris Brown" because of his talent but does not fancy it

He added that the tag might get into his head and lead him to stray from his purpose in his musical journey

Ghanaian singer and dancer Mr Drew, known in his private life as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, has revealed his dislike for being compared to American pop star Chris Brown.

During an interview with YFM, he demanded that people stop referring to him as "Ghana's Chris Brown".

The energetic dancer told the host that he prefers to be called "Mr Drew" and not to be referred to as Ghana's version of any individual because he is trying to create his own legacy.

The artiste who had earlier made waves with his plush birthday party stated that he admired the influence and legacy of the American star, but when he is compared to him, it will only interfere with the career he is trying to build for himself.

"Chris Brown has already made a name for himself globally, so I'm attempting to do the same for my career. Don't, however, refer to me as Ghana's Chris Brown. Mr. Drew is how I want to be recognized," he asserted.

Watch the video of Mr Drew talking about Chris Brown below

Mr Drew's struggles at Highly Spiritual

During the interview, Mr Drew also shared that there was a lack of dedication among his management at Highly Spiritual, which David Kojo Kyei owns.

He added that he had been working as a solo artiste since the beginning of his year with the Highly Spiritual record label until his contract ended in 2023.

Mr Drew meets his lookalike

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Mr Drew met his lookalike in the video, and the encounter was filled with affection as the two embraced and shook hands.

King Promise and Medikal's lookalikes were also present. Many social media users praised Mr Drew for not ignoring the young man, as other famous people did in the past.

