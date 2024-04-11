Singer and songwriter Lord Paper recently released a new song titled, Obrempong

Lord Paper followed up the release with a fine music video for the Highlife tune

The video has received a warm reception from social media users

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Lord Paper has released the video for his latest single, Obrempong.

The singer has enthralled music lovers with the breathtakingly gorgeous music video.

The visual masterpiece transports viewers through the complex tapestry of Ghanaian culture, highlighting the country’s rich heritage and traditions.

Lord Paper has released Obrempong music video Photo source: @lordpaper

Source: Instagram

Lord Paper's Obrempong video pays homage to Ghanaian culture

At its core, Obrempong celebrates cultural pride and national identity. Lord Paper pays homage to Ghana’s rich history and traditions, highlighting the beauty of its music, dance, and artistry.

Through scenes of traditional drumming, dancing, and storytelling, the video shines a spotlight on the resilience and creativity of the Ghanaian people.

The song tells the poignant story of a young man who seeks help from his brother in Accra, only to be let down. However, a stranger ultimately helps him find success and prosperity in life.

Obrempong marks Lord Paper’s second foray into indigenous Highlife music, following the success of his previous hit Asabone.

Watch the music video below:

Lord Paper's music video excites fans

The music video of Obrempong has earned high praise for the Dzigbodzi singer.

@djrespect8806 said:

Where are the Ghanaians this is what we call music very Ghanaians have to share it please, please share, share.️

@YOUNGLORD346 said:

Taking Ghana music to the highest level

@akosuaforiwaa3693 said:

This is a Hit. This is a Vibe. Me nuanom please, as we enjoy, make sure we watch our backs.

@boakyehomicide7979 said:

Kwaku you got the talent and vibe, just keep the music coming

@boakyehomicide7979 said:

