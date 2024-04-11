Cute songstress Gyakie released her latest song, December on April 5

She has revealed the inspiration behind the song, pointing to a disappointment by someone she deemed special

In an interview, Gyakie indicated that she wrote the song from her raw emotions while in Paris

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has revealed a deeply personal inspiration behind her latest hit single December.

According to the Rent Free hitmaker, the song is a raw outpouring of emotion following a painful heartbreak.

In an interview on TV3's New Day programme, she opened up about channelling the disappointment of a failed relationship with a "special someone" into the vulnerable lyrics of her new track.

"It is fully broken heart. It's actually one of the songs I wrote when I was in one of my sad moments, and I wrote it in Paris. Every word in the song is literally direct. A special someone disappointed me," Gyakie told hosts Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor, her voice thick with emotion.

The song's poignant lyrics paint a vivid picture of heartache, with lines like "Look into my eyes, what you find, what you see is what you did to me, I don't believe in love, don't believe this would ever work out, If you wanna fight, fight me, don't call me, just let me be.

The stylish singer revealed that December was originally slated for release during last year's festive season but was postponed to allow her breakout hit 'Rent Free' to fully resonate with Ghanaian audiences before unveiling her latest powerful artistic statement.

Watch the interview below:

Released on April 5 and produced by Blaise Keys and Leroy Menace, December has struck a chord with listeners, who have praised Gyakie's vulnerability and ability to translate heartbreak into a raw, emotive musical experience.

Watch the music video below:

Gyakie in Los Angeles for Grammys

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported scores of celebrities worldwide thronging Los Angeles for the 66th Grammy Awards.

Ghanaian singer Gyakie was seen chilling and connecting with top names in the music industry.

Videos of her having a good time have popped up online exciting many Ghanaian fans

