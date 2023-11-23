Wendy Shay recently released a new song titled Africa Money and to promote it, she decided to work in a chop bar

RuffTown Records signee Wendy Shay earned praise from many when she decided to work at a chop bar and perform her song Africa Money.

In a quest to promote her newly released son, Africa Money, Wendy Shay decided to immerse herself in how a chop bar operates in Ghana.

Dressed casually, the dancehall singer helped fetch buckets of water and assisted in the preparation of food, among other things at a local restaurant, known in Ghana as a ‘Chop bar’.

In the caption of the social media post, Wendy Shay hinted that the hustle still continues when it comes to making money in Africa. She wrote:

The hustle continues…#AfricaMoney

Ghanaians react to a video of Wendy Shay working in a chop bar

Many of Wendy Shay's Instagram followers commented on how much they loved the song and how lovely her vocals on the song were.

Others also admired the creativity to which she used to promote her new song Africa Money.

benjamin3434yy said:

How many of us think this girl's voice make every song nice❤️

christaafriye said:

We are blessed to have you Wendy, wise song, but pls take good care of yourself for us pls

percyrico said:

Great job and creativity…your are such an amazing young lady…keep up the great work ✍✍✍

worldrandooma said:

The girl ah fi hero inna di street bless up

worldrandooma said:

Everything make sense to the world

jayneufmusic said:

You are too GENIUS @wendyshayofficial Bless up my dear

