Bawumia And Idris Elba Meet To Discuss New Digitisation Ideas For Ghana

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and British actor Idris Elba met to discuss expanding Africa's creative economy.

The veep said the meeting focused on the financial inclusion of Ghanaian creative arts and devising strategies for integration.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia and British actor Idris Elba (R). Source: Dr Mahamadu Bawumia

They want Ghana's creative arts economy linked to the worldwide financial ecosystem.

In a Facebook post, Bawumia also said the meeting was part of preparations for the launch of an advanced system of digital payments for Ghanaian creatives.

He said this would help them get due payment for the commercial use of their works in any part of the world.

"We therefore discussed the proposed implementation of a new system leveraging blockchain technology to assist them and ensure that they get paid for their music and arts no matter where in the world it is used commercially."

The new system is expected to be launched in Ghana later in 2024.

Elba previously paid a courtesy call to President Akufo-Addo during his visit to Ghana.

In his meeting with the president, he disclosed that his team has been working endlessly with the National Film Authority to establish a modern movie studio in the country.

Idris Elba hails Abraham Attah

In an older story, Elba spoke highly of Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah in an interview at a Kumasi-based radio station.

According to Elba, he cried when watching Beasts of No Nation, and he commended Abraham Attah for his incredible role in the movie and the display of his talent.

Idris Elba was also captured filming a movie on the streets of Ghana as a fan sneaked to record the moment and share it online.

Asantehene features in a new documentary

A new documentary called Gold: A Journey has spotlighted the significance of gold in Asante culture.

The documentary follows Elba on his adventure to learn about gold.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, featured heavily in the documentary's Ghana section, filmed during the Akwasidae Festival.

