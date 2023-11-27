Daddy Lumba was touched by a video of a mentally challenged man singing one of his songs

The mentally challenged man sang Lumba's song at a Ghanaian funeral to the surprise of many mourners

Daddy Lumba reacted to the video of his performance with scores of fans joining him to heap praises on the musician

Daddy Lumba has acknowledged that he has seen the video of the madman singing his song "Makra mo" at a funeral.

The video popped up online over the weekend and has since garnered significant traction from scores of Daddy Lumba's fans.

He reposted the video on social media, with a special message penned to his fans and admirers.

Daddy Lumba acknowledges mad man who sang his sog after Photo Source: Facebook/DaddyLumba

Daddy Lumba dishes out an emotional reaction to mentally deranged man singing his song

Daddy Lumba with his penmanship is heralded as one of the most successful artistes in Ghana.

The musician has captured the hearts of Ghanaians across all classes, young and old with his lyricism.

The mentally deranged man's video struck Daddy Lumba who took to social media to express his emotions.

According to Daddy Lumba, he considers such moments to be more fulfilling and a charge to continue giving Ghanaians good music.

In his post, the artiste said "...I am always grateful that the Almighty God has used my music as a vessel to heal, uplift, and bring people together."

Netizens react to Daddy Lumba's heartfelt message to his fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Daddy Lumba's gesture.

Oppong Akwayiwa Ataa said:

You’re timeless and peerless.Time traveler . May God continue to bless you with long life in good health and Wisdom

Osei Bimpong Godfred added:

Lumba is an institution, the only songs i listen is Lumba's song

Xkimo Osei Boateng Ebenezer said:

So emotional. I’ve watched it more than 10 times but still feel emotional when watch it.

Anokye Rexford exclaimed:

Music is soo much powerful n spiritual than we think of...it contains piercing into pples heart,body n soul

Daddy Lumba celebrates 59th birthday with Serwaa Amihere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted photos of Daddy Lumba's 59th birthday celebration event held on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The birthday celebrant was surprised by renowned broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere who was welcomed with champagne and a warm reception.

