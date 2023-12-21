Daddy Lumba has honoured the memory of his late mother, Comfort Gyamfi a.k.a. Ama Saah, 22 years after her passing

The Highlife superstar shared a rare photo of his mother on Facebook with a touching tribute as caption

Many of his followers on the blue app joined him to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of his mother's death

It has been 22 years since legendary Ghanaian Highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known by his stage name Daddy Lumba, lost his mother.

The prolific singer has posted a memorial tribute on Facebook to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the beloved mother.

Daddy Lumba eulogizes his late mother

Sharing the rare throwback photo, Lumba expressed his continued love and honour for his mother, known as Comfort Gyamfi a.k.a. Ama Saah, more than two decades after her passing.

Today marks 22 years since the passing of my mother, Comfort Gyamfi.

December 21st, 2001 is a day I can never forget in my life. A day the lives of your children and mentees changed forever. As I stated in my song, 'Makra Mo', if it were possible to die on someone's behalf, many loved ones would die in your stead. But this is the Creator's design, humans hold no sway.

I honour the legacy of a woman whose wisdom and values have shaped me to become who I am today. Ama Saah serves as the foundation of my character and success. My beautiful mother instilled in me the virtues of resilience, compassion, and the pursuit of excellence — creating the man and brand Daddy Lumba.

Though she may be physically absent, Ama Saah's legacy lives on, not just in memories, but in the spirit of the music and the man she helped mold.

Auntie, you are fondly remembered by your children, Akosua Brempomaa, Kwadwo Fosuh, and Akosua Fowaa, as well as your grandchildren. We miss you!.

See the photo below:

Fans joins Lumba to honour his mother

The post by the Highlife great got many of her fans joining him to honour his mother.

Mimi JM said:

May the Lord continue to keep ur soul wherever you are Ama Saah, we thank you for gifting the world an institution called DADDY LUMBA. His music has a way of speaking to our souls and healing our pain. We are forever greatful Ama Saah

Prince Acheampong said:

Ama Saah, thank you for giving Ghana the greatest musician ever in the world: Daddy Lumba. Rest in perfect peace, knowing that you fulfilled your mission on earth.

Ahodwo Sarpong said:

You can never be forgotten mummy when ever I listen to Anidaso wo ho ma obia one of my inspirational song from daddy. A great legend like you will always remember.Mr. DL live long

Samuel Amaning said:

God bless the womb of Ama Esaah!! Yes she’s no more but it was through her that Ghana has the greatest musician of all time!! May she continue to rest in peace.

Lumba reacts to video of mentally ill man who can sing his song

Meanwhile, Daddy Lumba was touched by a video of a mentally challenged man singing one of his songs.

The mentally challenged man sang Lumba's song at a Ghanaian funeral to the surprise of many mourners.

Daddy Lumba reacted to the video of his performance with scores of fans joining him to heap praises on the musician.

