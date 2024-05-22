Kofi Kinaata recently joined Kwame Sefa Kayi and his panellists on Peace FM's morning show, Kokrokoo

The Ghanaian is on a promotional run for his debut EP, Kofi oo Kofi

Opanyin Agyekum deconstructed the new project and described it as worthy to be studied by Master's students

Ghanaian rapper and singer Kofi Kinaata's debut EP Kofi oo Kofi has earned him significant praise from Prof Kofi Agyekum, Head of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ghana.

The professor is a regular panellist on Kwame Sefa Kayi's critically acclaimed morning show, Kokrokoo, on Peace FM.

Kofi Kinaata recently joined the broadcaster and his panellists on Peace FM to promote his new EP.

Opanyin Agyekum hails Kofi Kinaata

According to Opanyin Agyekum, a seasoned personality in Ghana's academia, Kofi Kinaata can be a great thesis material for Master's students.

The professor likened Kofi Kinaata's craft to seasoned highlife composers like the late Akwaboah Snr and Alex Konadu, whose music shaped Ghana's soundscape in the 90s.

He's a poet and philosopher with a matured worldview; the professor established as he described Kofi Kinaata and his music.

Netizens react to Opanahyin Agyekums reviews of Kofi Kinaata

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to Opanyin Agyekum's positive remarks about Kofi Kinaata.

@_iambobintin said:

Song writer of the year for 4 consecutive time . You’re a legend ❤️

@manuelphrimpz wrote:

Opanyin Agyekum got it spot on. Kofi is a poet. Kofi oo Kofi is one of the few projects I listen repeatedly without skipping a song because of my love for poetry.

@eben_offen noted:

I listened to the whole interview. Safe to say, had it not been that I am almost through with my thesis, I would have explored that, yet PhD dey.#KofiOOKofi

@KobbySarpong23 added:

When talent brings you to the table to authority! God will take you far. Keep soaring

Rich man buys a copy of Kofi Kinaata's EP for GH₵100k

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Kinaata had held a private listening party to outdoor his debut EP.

At the ceremony, an individual identified as Mr Richard Ekow Quansah, a Ghanaian-born and German-trained 'Green' Entrepreneur and CEO of Richie Plantations Limited, purchased an autographed copy of Kinaata's maiden EP for a whooping GH₵100k cedis.

