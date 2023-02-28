Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has been acknowledged by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for breaking another record

According to the university, he became the first Ghanaian whose songs have been studied the most at KNUST

The brilliant news has excited many Ghanaians as they take over social media with praises

Talented rapper Kofi Kinaata has been recognised by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for being the first Ghanaian musician whose songs have been studied the most at the university.

According to the Voice of KNUST, Kofi Kinaata's songs have been studied four times in eight years at the institution, and no other musician in the country has surpassed that record.

Kofi Kinaata's smashing hit song Susuka, released in 2015, was used as a study at the institution in 2016.

In 2018, his song, Confession, was studied again at the university. In 2022 and 2023, it was the Fante rapper's song; Things Fall Apart.

Kofi Kinaata responds to recognition by KNUST

Meanwhile, Kofi Kinaata has acknowledged receipt of the recognition as he quoted the tweet and replied with three dark skin prayer hands emojis.

This meant that he was thankful and appreciative.

Reactions from Ghanaians on this significant recognition

@albertmensah862 said:

Really making an impact in the education sector too. Big ups @kinaataGh.

@wahab_cide remarked:

Let me hear these so much talked about songs. KNUST doesn't disappoint.

@agbanyo_joseph said:

He's a legend already. I love people who don't talk much, but their works speak for them. #KofiKinaata

@llinsamofa1 stated:

Kofi ankasa he is a course to be studied.

@EddieHughton said:

He no get size.

@ebenezer_carson commented:

The highlife is so high.

