King Promise has opened up about his relationship with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie

The singer recounted his bond with the rapper has grown over the years

He shared an experience with his latest song My Favourite and how seamless it was to collaborate with Sarkodie

Ghanaian singer King Promise has released his latest collaboration with Sarkodie and Olive The Boy.

The critically acclaimed new release is part of the singer's roll-out strategy to unpack his third studio album, True to Self.

In a recent interview, King Promise shared the build-up to the song and his relationship with Sarkodie.

Sarkodie and King Promise

Source: Instagram

King Promise flexes with his bond with Sarkodie

While some artistes have complained about their past struggles to gain Sarkodie's attention, King Promise wields an enviable bond with Africa's decorated rapper.

Talking to Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, King Promise recounted how seamless it was to collaborate with Sarkodie on his new song.

"I sent him the song. He instantly replied with a voice note, and that was his verse even before he recorded it," King Promise disclosed.

Fans react to King Promise and Sarkodie's bond

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they drooled over King Promise and Sarkodie's bond.

@ThoughtPillow said:

That be why we dey call am Landlord

@fedelyiah_ wrote:

The love Sark has for king promise is crazy. From day 1 too.

@JamesTiger98 noted:

Edem then Samini see this then they vex

@___InvisibleMe shared:

some dey get verse on whatsapp reply. Some people’s text dey archives. Real

@af_ia_blue remarked:

Sarkodie loves this boy so much. Some aren’t even getting replies on whatsapp and he’s getting a full verse Artiste of the year waii

King Promise shares hopes to win Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had stated in an interview on Hitz FM that he would be disappointed if he was not named Artiste Of The Year at the upcoming TGMA.

The musician mentioned that he and his team had done a lot of good work in the year under review, so it was only fair that he won. The singer faces stiff competition from Black Sherrif, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, who all had a good year.

