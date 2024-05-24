King Promise, in an interview on Hitz FM, stated that he would be disappointed if he was not named Artiste Of The Year at the upcoming TGMA

The musician mentioned that he and his team had put in a lot of good work in the year under review, so it was only fair if he won it

The singer faces stiff competition from Black Sherrif, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, who all had a good year

Renowned Ghanaian musician King Promise, in an interview on Hitz FM, expressed high hopes of winning the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming TGMA. Reflecting on the past year's hard work and accomplishments, the talented singer revealed that he would be deeply disappointed if he did not clinch the coveted title.

King Promise emphasized the significant effort and dedication that he and his team have invested throughout the year. As a musician with a string of hit songs and successful collaborations under his belt, King Promise believes that his efforts deserve recognition.

The competition for the Artiste of the Year award is fierce. Among the contenders are some of Ghana's most prominent musicians, including Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy.

Despite the tough competition, King Promise remains optimistic about his chances. Social media is abuzz with debate about who deserves Artiste of the Year, with fans rooting for their favourite act.

King Promise sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bhimbhoclaht said:

Twitter agenda boys are making this guy think he’s him lmao

subno_ble wrote:

Stonebwoy too deserves it

heheatror_daneil_19 said:

This guy need to win it ❤️

aisha.osman.969 said:

Hw3 3ne3 start been superise ooo cox it Belongs to 3foi mean bhimgod

King Promise's new song

In another story, King Promise has released a new song titled Favourite Story featuring rapper Sarkodie and upcoming singer Olive The Boy.

The song is off King Promise's upcoming album, Note To Self, which will be released on June 14, 2024.

Upon the release of the new tune, fans on social media expressed their opinions of the song, with the majority of them being positive reviews.

