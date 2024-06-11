Sammy Flex has denied Ola Michael's claims that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy signed a bond in 2019 that bans them from performing at the same place

The SM Boss' manager revealed that the bond Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy signed in 2019 only cautioned them to put up good behaviours in public

Sammy Flex's comments have gathered several reactions from social media users

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, has reacted to media personality Ola Michael's claims that Shatta Wale signed a bond in 2019 that bans him and Stonebwoy from simultaneously performing at the same place.

Sammy Flex denies Ola Michael's claims

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sammy Flex denied the existence of a bond that bans Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy from performing at the same venue.

According to Shatta Wale's manager, the bond Shatta Wale signed in 2019 only required him to behave well in public.

He said,

"When I became Shatta Wale's manager, I asked him and some of his old managers several times, and none of them said that they had written or signed any bond not to perform at any stage. Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy got bail and were informed to behave well."

Sammy Flex also disclosed that he had contacted Ola Michael to retract his claims and apologise for spreading false information, but he failed to do so.

Netizens react to Sammy Flex's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Sammy Flex's remarks in the video.

@frederickappiah9015 commented:

"If Stonebwoy claims he signed a bond, why did he accept to perform with Shatta on the ASAASE SOUND CLASH then? It was when their case was even fresh. Or the money involved was bigger than now—hypocrites in the Ghana music industry."

@AMANKRADOGH commented:

"So media personnel/Pundits can insult gatekeepers/artists/artist managers, event organizers, etc. for free live on radio/TV in Ghana, but it is an abomination if it happens vice versa"

@makeupjoseph commented:

"Ghanaians believe in a 24-hour economy but can't organize or fix a program within 24 hours. Wow, because this is an adjustment, just bringing an artist on board with no difference, even if what they say is true. Wale didn't charge them"

