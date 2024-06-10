Ola Michael has revealed that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are legally barred from performing at the same venue

The media personality stated that the two artistes signed a bond following their altercation at the Ghana Music Awards event in 2019

Shatta Wale accused Stonebwoy of sabotage after his performance at the Limann Hall Artiste Night concert on June 8, 2024, was cancelled

Ghanaian media personality, Ola Michael has explained why Shatta Wale was stopped from performing at the Limann Hall Artiste Night concert on June 8, 2024.

Ola Michael reveals agreement between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Speaking on his show on Neat FM, Ola Michael revealed that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy signed a bond following their altercation at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards.

Per the terms of the bond, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are banned from performing in the same venue at the same time.

He said,

"Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were made to sign a bond. This is what we should make public. The bond states that the two of them cannot perform at the same venue. This is the bond. The two of them cannot and should not be allowed to perform at the same place. The police didn't even give intervals"

Ola Michael also criticized the Police for not making the bond public as this isn't the first time one of the two artistes has had his performance cancelled.

"This is the bond the Police should have made public but they decided not to talk about it. The first casualty of this bond was Mercury Quaye's Guinness Ghana DJ Awards. He got several warnings from the Police after billing the two artistes for performances at the event without any knowledge of the bond."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ola Michael's revelation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Ola Michael's revelation about Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

@onua_bl commented:

"This is interesting"

@Kobi_Stereo_ commented:

"I don’t think it’s true , why would Shatta come and rant if there was any bond at all"

@Evershed_YPT commented:

"What I heard be, both Stonebwoy & Shatta can perform at the same venue but as an Organizer, you have to inform Ghana Police about it weeks before, so they would send enough security men on the d-day. But If you no inform Police ahead of time, only one of dem can perform that day"

@Liam_Sarpong commented:

"@GhPoliceService you have an explanation to do. Let the bond or whatever agreement you made with them Public. You’re in a way putting people’s lives in danger. This isn’t a secret to keep, or a classified file. Same way you blur criminals face."

