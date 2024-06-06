Shatta Wale has opened up about his relationship with Shatta Michy, his former girlfriend and mother of his son

The musician confirmed that he was recently in court with Shatta Michy over custody issues

Shatta Wale also opened up about how his ex duped him

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has been engaged to his new girlfriend, Maali, for about a year, but the name of his socialite ex, Shatta Michy, lingers on.

In a recent interview, the musician opened up about his struggles with Shatta Michy and the state of their bond after separating.

Shatta Wale's vulnerable moment shared online garnered mixed reactions from scores of fans.

Shatta Wale laments about Shatta Michy

According to Shatta Wale, he was recently in court with Shatta Michy, where he tried to convince the judge about his way of life. It's unclear whether the legal issue is specifically about their son, Majesty.

The musician established that he had sacrificed a lot for their relationship, which Michy swept under the carpet. In a recent interview, he said,

Michy ran off with my car and sold it to buy a house. I saw it as a good thing. When we met, I bought her a house, a car, and a whole lot of dollars uncountable times. Recently, when we went to court, I told the judges.

The musician said he doesn't regret his sacrifices for his ex and the mother of his first son, as he feels they have a longstanding covenant.

They were a star couple when they were together, appearing in several films and music videos for some of his hit songs, including Chop Kiss.

Fans react to Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy's troubles

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments in reaction to Shatta Wale and SHatta Michy's court tissues.

BEATRICE APPIAH said:

don't worry you ve to..God bless for all that

Akuasika ❤ wrote:

I deyon top of my bed is like of late the sisterhood is focusing now some brotherhood can't handle hurt and pain the put sisterhood through ❤️❤️❤️❤

Ama Spicy✅ noted:

First baby mama what about the your daughter

✨Ju✨Ma added:

Shatta Michy don turn majesty maame…..

