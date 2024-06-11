A video of Kuwau Manu's reaction to Ghana's game against the Central African Republic has gone viral

He explained that he knew Jordan Ayew was a good player and always advocated for him when it came to Black Stars

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video praised Jordan Ayew for his performance

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has celebrated Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew for his exploits in Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the comic actor looking visibly happy in the company of some friends.

Kwaku Manu celebrates Jordan Ayew Photo credit: @Kwaku Manu @GhanaBlackstars/X

He singled out for his outstanding performance in the game and his three goals.

He stated that he had been an ardent supporter of the Crystal Palace forward, adding that he always advocates on his behalf when it comes to the Black Stars.

Kwaku Man also expressed joy over the massive turnout at the Baba Yara stadium, adding that it was important for the Black Stars to have won the game.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 70 comments

Ghanaians react to Kwaku Manu's video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended the Black Stars for their performance.

Philip Landlord commented:

true talk we can't give up Black stars

amaawuzi indicated:

Sammy don't give up wai

Dj Embryo-Gh reacted:

Nyame be tuaa wuka see how how I'm laughing like killer

Official_Jacks reacted:

eii kofi kwarteng make me laugh

Conk_Multimedia reacted:

Awwww bra Sammy don’t worry you will go to U.S wai

Kudus calls out critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has called out his critics online.

The West Ham player lashed out at some Ghanaians, condemning his performance in the Black Stars game against CAR and verbally abusing some of them.

For instance, Mohammed Kudus told one netizen to "Shawn dey fool," to wit, "Stop misbehaving" on the social media platform after criticising his performance.

