Black Stars: Kwaku Manu Celebrates Jordan Ayew, Video Evokes Joy
- A video of Kuwau Manu's reaction to Ghana's game against the Central African Republic has gone viral
- He explained that he knew Jordan Ayew was a good player and always advocated for him when it came to Black Stars
- Many people who thronged the comments section of the video praised Jordan Ayew for his performance
Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has celebrated Ghanaian international Jordan Ayew for his exploits in Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.
A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the comic actor looking visibly happy in the company of some friends.
He singled out Jordan Ayew for praise for his outstanding performance in the game and his three goals.
He stated that he had been an ardent supporter of the Crystal Palace forward, adding that he always advocates on his behalf when it comes to the Black Stars.
Kwaku Man also expressed joy over the massive turnout at the Baba Yara stadium, adding that it was important for the Black Stars to have won the game.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 70 comments
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to Kwaku Manu's video
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended the Black Stars for their performance.
true talk we can't give up Black stars
Sammy don't give up wai
Dj Embryo-Gh reacted:
Nyame be tuaa wuka see how how I'm laughing like killer
Official_Jacks reacted:
eii kofi kwarteng make me laugh
Conk_Multimedia reacted:
Awwww bra Sammy don’t worry you will go to U.S wai
Kudus calls out critics
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has called out his critics online.
The West Ham player lashed out at some Ghanaians, condemning his performance in the Black Stars game against CAR and verbally abusing some of them.
For instance, Mohammed Kudus told one netizen to "Shawn dey fool," to wit, "Stop misbehaving" on the social media platform after criticising his performance.
