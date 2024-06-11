Twene Jonas, in a trending video, has criticised Stonebwoy for his alleged role in the cancellation of Shatta Wale's performance at the TF Hall Artist Night event

The influencer advised Stonebwoy also to allow Shatta Wale to thrive in the industry as it will be detrimental if the SM Boss ends his music career

Twene Jonas' comments on the issue have sparked many reactions from social media users

Controversial social media influencer Twene Jonas has reacted to the controversy surrounding Shatta Wale's cancelled performance at the University of Ghana.

Shatta Wale, Twene Jonas and Stonebwoy Photo source: @shattawalenima @twenejonas @1GAD

Source: Instagram

Twene Jonas criticises Stonebwoy for alleged sabotage against Shatta Wale

Twene Jonas, in a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, has warned Stonebwoy to stop sabotaging Shatta Wale's career following allegations from Shatta Wale that he stopped him from performing at the TF Hall Artist Night event.

According to the controversial influencer, it would not be suitable for Ghana if Shatta Wale and his fans could not profit from performing at events.

He said in Twi,

"I sometimes defend Stonebwoy, but sabotaging Shatta Wale is not good. It would be bad for Ghana if Shatta Wale and his fan base were not allowed at events. Stonebwoy should not be the only one benefiting from the industry. Stop canceling Shatta Wale's events. This is not the first time he has experienced this."

Twene Jonas also called on industry players to unite the two artistes and settle every issue so the music industry can thrive.

He stated,

"You can advise Shatta Wale to stop insulting others and bring them together because hate has no space anywhere. Love wins always. Bring people together. Ghana will develop if you bring everyone together."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Twene Jonas video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section shared varied opinions.

@stepupmedia4 commented:

"Stoneboy is the main man now in the music industry because of def jam."

@atsweitennis commented:

"eiiiii what’s the proof he actually did ?"

@efua_peterson commented:

"He said love wins … true tho we should take the message and ignore the messenger"

@peacestan03

" This guy is too funny"

@ruru_plug commented:

"so why is shata wale angry la. a get money, a get money nu nyinaaa you are here fighting for a show for money? ohh not not not"

The University Of Ghana addresses Shatta Wale's cancelled show controversy

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, Professor Rosina Kyerematen, has reacted to the controversy surrounding Shatta Wale's cancelled performance at a school show.

In a radio interview, Professor Rosina stated that the University of Ghana authorities have no issues with Shatta Wale.

She also revealed that TF Hall did not receive approval from the school authorities to host Shatta Wale's Reunion Rave event. They sought permission to host a karaoke night, not an artiste night.

Source: YEN.com.gh