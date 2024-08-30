Stonebwoy has expressed his admiration for King Paluta's talents and impact on Ghana's music industry

The dancehall artiste, in an interview, praised the Makoma star for his energy, attitude and personality

Stonebwoy's remarks triggered reactions from many fans, who shared their views in the comments section

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has praised his colleague King Paluta for his strides in the Ghanaian music industry.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was spotted having a discussion with his team members as they had dinner in Belgium.

The dancehall artiste recently travelled with his wife, Dr Louisa, and team members for an upcoming music performance at the 4th edition of the AfroFresh concert on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Stonebwoy eulogises King Paluta

During the discussion, Stonebwoy expressed his admiration for King Paluta and his remarkable strides in the music industry in 2024. The BHIM Nation boss also praised his colleague for his down-to-earth personality.

"Do you know one thing I love about King Paluta? His energy and attitude. When he speaks, he speaks. He is one of the hard ones."

The dancehall artiste also hailed King Paluta for his ability to rap prowess, despite his rise to prominence as a singer with his two hit singles, Aseda and Makoma.

"He is multi-talented. Let him drop some hard bars for you guys to see. He is versatile. I love his energy."

King Paluta has had a phenomenal 2024, bagging the Best New Artiste award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards event, topping multiple music charts and amassing huge numbers on streaming platforms with his certified hits.

Reactions to Stonebwoy hailing King Paluta

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below, with some netizens not convinced by Stonebwoy's remarks.

Stunna Base TV commented:

"I don't know why I hate Stonebwoy like that😏he dey pretend too much just be real."

starbwoy1212 commented:

"Hypocrisy dey kill u Stonebwoy...u go sit for interview and u dey tell why they were recognised by Grammy.. now u dey sit here pretending as if u are not the one..jealousy."

Darryl.finer commented:

"All this is because of how he was ranting and mentioning their names .. just to make it seems like he’s not jealous their names appeared and his name didn’t … all this be fake love."

Stephen tetteh587 commented:

"Why must you put camera on you cos you speaking something good about somebody? It’s fake you full of bitterness that’s why blacko turn you down! Fake dude."

cassidy_YOG commented:

"You never promoted am now he is up der u dey talk about am i now understand Shatta."

KOKA criticises Stonebwoy for Grammys remarks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOKA criticised Stonebwoy for his remarks about a recent Grammy article about the hiplife genre.

The entertainment pundit labelled the dancehall artiste a 'crybaby' and said a TGMA Artiste of the Year award was never a guarantee.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

