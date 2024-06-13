Some Hall executives from the University of Ghana, in an interview, have confirmed the school's statement on the cancellation of Shatta Wale's show

The students also refuted Shatta Wale's allegation of sabotage against Stonebwoy after the school cancelled the show

The Hall executives also disclosed that the Dean of Student Affairs held a meeting with the show's organizers before the day of the event

Hall executives from the University of Ghana have narrated the events that caused the school to cancel Shatta Wale's TF Hall show on June 8, 2024.

Legon Hall Executives confirm the Dean of Student Affairs' statement

In an interview with Kojo Sheldon, the hall executives confirmed that Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, the Dean of Student Affairs' account of the incident, was the truth.

According to them, the organizers of the TF Hall event did not follow the due process required to host the event as they sought permission for a Karaoke Night event, not an Artist Night event.

The executives also confirmed that Prof. Rosina Kyerematen met with the organizers a day before the event and informed them to cancel it.

An executive member said,

"TF Hall wanted to organize an Artist Night show, but they told the Dean they were organizing a Karaoke Night, not an Artist Night show. Those two events are very different. We saw them sharing flyers with Shatta Wale's scheduled performance on them a day before the event. The Dean then notified the organizers in a meeting that they couldn't host the event because they lied."

The executives also clarified that Stonebwoy had nothing to do with Shatta Wale's show getting cancelled and that the SM Boss would have performed if the organizers had followed the correct process.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the Hall executives' comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens who chanced on the video.

@azizmahama commented:

"Have u seen an SM fan following instructions before?"

@okyeremary093 commented:

"I knew from the beginning that my guy was not telling the truth but hm"

@iamedemprince commented:

"Shatta wale Dey pree too much chale"

@d_yclef commented:

"Fake Organizers"

