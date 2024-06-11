Professor Rosina Kyerematen, in a radio interview, has denied rumours that the University of Ghana has issues with Shatta Wale and intentionally cancelled his performance at the TF Reunion Rave event

The Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, Professor Rosina Kyerematen, has broken her silence over the controversy surrounding Shatta Wale's cancelled performance at the TF Reunion Rave event.

Professor Rosina Kyerematen addresses Shatta Wale's cancelled show controversy

In a radio interview, Professor Rosina stated that the University of Ghana authorities have no issues with Shatta Wale.

According to the Dean of Student Affairs, TF Hall did not receive approval from the school authorities to host Shatta Wale's Reunion Rave event. They sought permission to host a karaoke night, not an artiste night, for which the school authorities were unprepared.

She said:

"It is not true that TF got approval for the artiste night event. Normally, if any event is going to be organised in any hall, a request for approval is sent to my office with an outline of the programme. What they said they were going to do was a karaoke night, not an artiste night. As far as I am concerned, there is a difference between the two. When you are having an artiste night, it comes with a lot of implications: security and other things. So we need to ensure that there is enough security and that's why you need approval. There is still a ban on student gatherings so you cannot get up and bring an artiste like Shatta Wale without the adequate and necessary arrangements."

Professor Rosina also revealed that the PRO VC approved the Limann Hall event, where Stonebwoy performed. She had no idea Stonebwoy would perform at the event until she saw flyers on the school premises.

She said:

"Limann sent a letter requesting approval for their programs, including artiste night and I forwarded it to the PRO VC because of the ban on public gatherings and the final approval comes from him. I did not even know who was on the bill to perform until I saw their flyers. So I called the hall's president and his executives to assure me of the security. Their letter had to go to the Legon Police District Command and university security, and I asked them to get extra security."

Listen to the audio below:

Netizens react to Professor Rosina's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users in reaction to Professor Rosina's remarks.

@GayeDarwin commented:

"It was clear from the beginning that Shatta Wale was telling lies just to get people to be angry at Stonebwoy and for the students not to attend his show. Now the truth is out."

@Black_Zeusss commented:

"When I said this Shatta fans kept insulting me . Tf executives didn’t send the correct outline to the dean. Karaoke night is different from artist night. Blame the hall executives and leave stone out of this. Shatta trying to tarnish Stone’s name so bad. "

@KingSelasi18 commented:

"SHATTA CLEARLY OWES STONE AN APOLOGY!!!!!"

Ola Michael reveals an agreement between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy not to perform at the same event

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ola Michael revealed that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were legally barred from performing at the same venue.

The media personality stated that the two artistes signed a bond following their altercation at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards event.

Ola Michael also criticised the police for not making the bond public, as one of the two artistes had had his performance cancelled due to the agreement.

