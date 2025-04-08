Award-winning Ghanaian actor Akrobeto has caused a stir after giving out free shawarma to sick children

The legendary Ghanaian actor visited the children's ward at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Legon

Some social media users have commented on the viral video that blogger Kobby Kyei posted on Instagram

Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi, popularly known in the Entertainment Industry as Akrobeto, has put smiles on the faces of sick children at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Legon.

The legendary Kumawood actor gave out free boxes of shawarma and soft drinks to the ailing children in the medical facility.

Akrobeto shares free shawarma for sick children. Photo credit: @akrobeto_official.

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming video shared by popular blogger Kobby Kyei, the children looked cheerful as the famous actor had a one-on-one encounter with them.

Actor Akrobeto encouraged them to adopt a healthy lifestyle, recuperate fast and go back to school as he hugged his young and adorable fans.

Parents and guardians of the patients couldn't believe their eyes, they never expected to meet the famous star at the hospital.

Looking regal in his senior national team Black Stars jersey and black trousers, Akrobeto shared memorable moments with his fans.

Akrobeto shares shawarma for sick children

DJMoreways stated:

"Sharing Shawarma and Soft drinks(junks) to patients in hospital is diabolical . Sigh."

Skantymoore stated:

"@djmoreways I was about saying this ooo there are alot of healthy meals that could've been done."

eaadusei stated:

"@djmoreways eehhh 😂😂😂he should have shared 3to ne kosua 🥚 😂."

mercysharp

"God bless the team."

Yawowusu726 stated:

"God Bless you Owfa 1 🤲🤲🫶✌️👏🇬🇭."

The video of Akrobeto giving out free shawarma to sick children is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh