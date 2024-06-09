Shatta Wale was billed to perform at the University of Ghana on the same day as Stonebwoy

A release cancelling Shatta Wale's show emerged online, dashing the hopes of numerous fans

The musician has levelled several allegations against his archrival Stonebwoy for his alleg3d role in the cancellation

Ghanaian musician and reigning artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, shut down the Liman Hall Artiste Night concert on June 8.

Stonebwoy's archrival, Shatta Wale, was billed to perform at another concert on the university grounds on the same day.

Shatta Wale's performance was cancelled following instructions from the school's Dean of Students.

Shatta Wale accuses Stonebwoy Photo source: Instagram/ShattaWalenima, Instagram/Stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale accuses Stonebwoy

The Dean of Students issued a release on June 5 announcing its decision to cancel Shatta Wale's concert, citing issues on behalf of the organising student body as the cause.

Despite the release, Shatta Wale went on a ranting spree online, smearing Stonebwoy with allegations of sabotaging his show.

"Stonebwoy told the school's authorities that he would not perform if my show wasn't cancelled," Shatta Wale established.

The latest report by pop-culture journalist Oele Salvador indicates that both shows went on as planned, but Shatta Wale's performance didn't happen.

According to Shatta Wale's manager, the university authorities foiled their attempt to perform a soundcheck hours before the show.

Stonebwoy is yet to respond to the allegations from Shatta Wale as the latter continues his smear campaign.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's accusations

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's accusations against Stonebwoy.

@_Filta_ noted:

See stonebwoy Is not an angel . She should stop the silent biting for Shatta to stop the public display making him rather look bad.

@FranklinSaint_2 said:

He be one shameless and jealous guy in ernnn... We Dey wan listen good music aaa wose wmt songs. Tiktok artise

@yussif_002 wrote:

Even if Stonebwoy played a major role into sabotaging his(Shatta) show, Shatta went beyond what he's suppose to be saying.

@Kogigist quizzed:

Why is Ghana artists always beefing

Stonebwoy enjoys warm reception for Artiste of the Year milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had made his first major TV appearance after receiving the TGMA Artiste of the Year Award.

The network surprised the musician with a cultural troupe performing Borbobor, forcing Stonebwoy to flaunt his Ewe pride and showcase his dance moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh