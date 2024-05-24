Ghanaian musician Medikal has finally listed his two top female singers in Ghana in a viral interview

Speaking on the Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Medikal shared his opinion on the best female singers promoting Ghana music globally

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching the live interview on Facebook

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, has named his two favourite female singers in Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with media personality Bola Ray on the Starr Chat show, Medikal talked about his favourite musicians, including the best female musicians in Ghana.

Medikal and Eazzy rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @firstladyeazzy.

Source: Instagram

With over a decade of experience as a top musician, Medikal disclosed that Mildred Ashong, popularly called Eazzy, and Jane Awindor, aka Efya, are the best female stars in Ghanaian entertainment.

The Omo Ada hitmaker didn't give any reasons to support his argument but added he would always choose Efya and Eazzy over any female musician in Ghana.

Watch the video below;

Medikal talks about his unique friendship with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian rapper Medikal spoke about how Shatta Wale has contributed to the success of his music as a godfather and brother.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Medikal listed Eazzy as one of his best female singers in Ghana

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Ponchothis stated:

The other day he said eno and now this something is wrong with this boy

Amarteymichael stated:

Efya true but Eazzy??? Never

Luigecozz stated:

Wab)n anaa

aishaibrahim3402 stated:

And so what because she is your girlfriend

nanaeffia_s stated:

Who’s eazzy… genuinely asking

seth_pages stated:

Can someone take chairman to rehabilitation center cos

Shesheejosephine stated:

And so what

rich__mond__5 stated:

We got quite a few buh he can’t mention them all I guess

gambino_harvey stated:

This one is not beating any allegations

nkwafo01 stated:

Hmmm I see

chillingstunna100 stated:

Wengeze

bikini_shop___ stated:

@sista.afia is doing a very good job

