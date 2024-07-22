King Paluta performed in front of a large crowd at an indoor event at Hatfield in the United Kingdom

The musician ignited a frenzy among the crowd when he performed the hit song 'Aseda' on stage

A video of King Paluta's performance has surfaced, gathering many reactions on social media

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta sent the crowd into a frenzy at a music event in Hatfield, UK, while performing his hit song Aseda.

King Paluta performs hit song Aseda

In a video shared by blogger Zionfelix on Instagram, King Paluta was spotted performing in front of a crowd at Hatfield in the UK on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The musician paused his performance to express his appreciation to the crowd for attending the event. He then performed Aseda, which made the crowd erupt joyfully.

The crowd sang King Paluta's song word for word while dancing and recording the artiste throughout the performance.

The musician's performance at Hatfield follows his recent appearance at the 2024 Ghana Party In The Park music festival, which took place at Oak Hill Park in Barnet, United Kingdom on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

King Paluta has had a meteoric rise in the music industry in 2024. He won two awards at the 2024 TGMA events, and his latest release, Makoma, has quickly climbed the charts and become a favourite among music lovers.

Below is the video of King Paluta performing Aseda on stage at an event in Hatfield:

Reactions to King Paluta's performance video

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from social media users regarding King Paluta's performance at an event in Hatfield, UK.

