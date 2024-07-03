King Paluta's Aseda hit song has found its way to the Edina Bakatue Festival in Elmina, Central Region

In a viral video, the Elmina Paramount chief was seen dancing to King Paluta's song in a palanquin during the festival

Many Ghanaians who saw the video on social media have shared their reactions

A video of Nana Kodwo Conduah VI, the Paramount Chief of Elmina, jamming to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards' New Artiste of the Year, King Paluta's song, has surfaced online.

Nana Kodwo Conduah VI dancing to King Paluta's Aseda song at the Edina Bakatue festival Photo source: @iamphylxgh

Source: Instagram

Nana Conduah VI dances to King Paluta's Aseda song

In the video, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI showcases his dancing skills while King Paluta's Aseda song plays at the Edina Bakatue Festival in Elmina.

Upon hearing the song, the Paramount Chief immediately rose from his palanquin to sing and dance to the music during the festival celebration in town.

A crowd of supporters at the festival cheered Nana Kodwo Conduah VI on by singing and dancing with him.

The Edina Bakatue Festival is an annual cultural event celebrated by the people of Elmina to commemorate the beginning of the fishing season in Elmina.

The festival is celebrated on the first Monday and Tuesday of July.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Elmina Paramount Chief jamming to King Paluta's Aseda song

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of Nana Conduah VI dancing to King Paluta's Aseda song.

@arbynnah_gold commented:

"This song eeenn hit different anytime u listen to it."

@mandela_bossman

"This song is more than gospel so allow him pls ❤️"

oreignerdeblockholder_ commented:

"Whether the song his gospel or not... He dance to it and his ppl praised him end of case."

@djmagnet1159 commented:

"Nana Guy guy"

@toniarmando2 commented:

"This king is very respected because he exposed the rot behind the proposed selling of the state hotels. Long live Nana"

@kofiapau commented:

"So is he doing that on some one’s shoulders ?"

King Paluta buys diamond chains and teeth grillz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta caused a stir on social media after a TikTok video surfaced showing him proudly flaunting his latest extravagant purchases.

In the video, King Paluta could be seen trying on a diamond chain and teeth grillz from a jeweller, admiring himself in the mirror with a loof of satisfaction on his face.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

