Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Jr, in a video, jammed to Shatta Wale's Killa Ji Mi's song at a barbering shop

The young Al Nassr Academy player also gave a shoutout to Shatta Wale upon a request from his barber

The video of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr co-signing Shatta Wale triggered mixed reactions from some rival fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale went viral after Cristiano Ronaldo's son massively endorsed his music in a video that surfaced on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo's son co-signs Shatta Wale

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr visited a Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian barber, Kelvin Akomea Boafo, popularly known as Legacy the Barber, for a trim at his barbering shop.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young Al Nassr Academy footballer was spotted jamming to Shatta Wale's 2024 smash hit single, Killa Ji Mi, which recently surpassed a million views on YouTube.

Upon learning of the song's title from Legacy the Barber, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr gave the SM boss a rousing endorsement via a shoutout.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's recognition highlights the influence and reach of Shatta Wale's music beyond the African entertainment scene.

The endorsement also marks another impressive feat for the Ghanaian dancehall musician, as Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has a massive social media following and is the son of one of the most famous footballers in the world.

The Shatta Movement leader recently released his 14-track album, SAFA, which surpassed 16 million plays on Audiomack after its release and received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Watch the video below:

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's co-sign stirs reactions

The video of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr endorsing Shatta Wale's music triggered mixed reactions from rival fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@freemanAfrika commented:

"Ah so now it’s an Achievement for Ronaldo ein kid to mention your name?😂😂😂😂😂."

@kofiamissah9 commented:

"So how much dem dey pay this barber??? He dey worry this boy anytime he go come cut en hair plus shoutouts lol."

@xtarseed6 commented:

"It’s not even genuine lol the kid has no idea what he’s saying."

@Milan_ov commented:

"This kid literally doesn’t know your Shatta. Go sit down."

@JustusNed commented:

"Shatta movement for life 🔥."

Shatta Wale gifts Dancegod Lloyd money bundles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale gave Dancegod Lloyd money bundles during their recent encounter.

The dancehall musician visited the Legon City Mall to present dancer Lallipop with a cash prize and a brand new iPhone 13 for winning the viral No Size dance challenge.

