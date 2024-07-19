Kofi Kinaata has expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support at the just-ended Sounds of the City Festival 2024 in New Jersey

The musician took to his Instagram page to express his happiness at the success of the show

In the comments section of the post, fans congratulated the musician on a successful show and praised his performance

Popular Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has shown gratitude to his fans following his performance at the Sounds of the City Festival 2024 in New Jersey on July 19, 2024.

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata performing at Sounds City Festival in New Jersey in a beautiful outfit Photo Source: robphotographygh

Source: Instagram

The award-winning musician took to his Instagram page to share his happiness and appreciation for the overwhelming support that made the event a resounding success. He shared some beautiful photos from the event, which were taken by ace Ghanaian photographer Rob Photography.

The Sounds of the City Festival witnessed an electrifying performance from Kofi Kinata, who delivered a blend of highlife and hiplife music. Photos from the event showed the large crowd the festival attracted. Kofi Kinata's post read:

Thanks to all those who came to support! #NJPAC Sounds of the City Festival 2024 in New Jersey was

The comments section of his post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans. They lauded his exceptional performance. Many fans also expressed happiness over him bagging gigs outside the country.

Kofi Kinaata's fans share excitement

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

qolden1_ said:

"Your performance was amazing! Thank you for coming to Newark ❤️"

mzz_eshinu commented:

"Team mooovveee❤️❤️❤️ We had fun yesterday Great performance "

romeooppong1 said:

"King we Dey wait for you for here tadi"

sophiainmotion commented:

"Thanks for blessing us! Great show!"

abranti3_lalas said:

"Really enjoyed the live performance paa.. #teammove"

manuelraycurry_0 said:

"Drip noh y3 hard!!"

Another Ghanaian musician performs overseas

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Alogte Oho has become the second Ghanaian artiste to perform at the renowned Glastonbury festival.

His performance with his Sounds of Joy band assembled in Bolgatanga was featured on BBC.

A snippet of his show has sparked a frenzy only as Ghanaians share their remarks.

Source: YEN.com.gh