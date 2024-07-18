Tic Tac Hails King Paluta's New Song, Explains Why It Has Become An Instant Hit
- King Paluta's new song Makoma, which is less than a month old, has gained significant traction on streaming platforms
- The song follows King Paluta's rise since he forayed into singing after rapping for over a decade in his career
- Ghanaian hiplife legend TiC, fka Tic Tac, has deconstructed King Paluta's song, explaining what is fuelling its rise
Ghanaian musician King Paluta recently celebrated a historic career milestone.
His new song, Makoma, became the No.1 song in Africa based on data from Boomplay and Audiomack gathered between July 5 and July 11.
The new song, released on July 5, has become a favourite for many Ghanaians and earned co-signs from top stars, including Samini.
Hiplife veteran TiC is the latest Ghanaian musician to share positive remarks about King Paluta's new song.
Tic Music deconstructs King Paluta's music
According to TiC, King Paluta's Makoma struck a chord with most Ghanaians because the artiste was able to interpret the country's peculiar taste in music and incorporate it into the song.
The Fefe Na Fe hitmaker weighed in on King Paluta's strides on social media, saying,
"This song has the real Ghanaian music DNA. Now, this DNA is planted in everyones blood. So, any time any artist triggers it. Their soul is awakened, and boom, there's an explosion like a dynamite."
Tic Music is one of the most revered names in Ghanaian music history. Thanks to his partnership with Tony Tetuila, he is one of the only few musicians from Ghana to register significant success in Nigeria.
Despite King Paluta's rise since pivoting to singing, some industry professionals have criticised his vocal abilities. Recently, a radio pundit expressed his disappointment over King Paluta's voice and advised him to hire a voice coach.
TikToker recreates a hilarious version of King Paluta's Makoma
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikToker known as Antwi Yaw, or King of Translations, shared his love for Makoma by creating an English version of the song.
In his remix, Antwi humorously translated every Twi lyric into its English equivalent, maintaining the song's rhythm and melody while adding a comedic twist.
