Ghanaian actress and social media star Sheena Gakpe has celebrated her curvy figure with videos of herself dancing in form-fitting outfits on her TikTok account.

The entertainer, known for her famous figure, revealed the lower part of her body as she performed a song in one of the clips. She showed off her curvy body and dance routines.

Sheena Gakpe's look

In the clip seen by YEN.com.gh, she filmed herself dancing inside her room. She appeared in a casual outfit in the footage on her platform.

Sheena Gakpe joins 'Yeshua' dance challenge by Demzy BaYe. Photo credit: call_me_sheena.

The actress sang the song in the clip at some point as she danced, leaving fans admiring her. Some observed that she enjoyed herself in the clip.

The footage had raked in over 14,000 views and tons of comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Sheena Gakpe

Khris_bullion posted:

See my wife now.

User5275601721422 commented:

Sweet and nice.

Richies_vibes3 commented:

Jesus Christ, your hands work is beautiful .

ichies_vibes3 reacted:

Jesus Christ .

Finesse Terry said:

My wife.

User5155334718049 commented:

Super beautiful curves.

Bordeauxbillz5 said:

Turn your back.

MazwelZee.

I love this lady. See body. I fall for her paa.

