A female fan of dancehall musician Shatta Wale was moved by his performance such that she was on her knees and wept uncontrollably

The musician was at the Pent Hall Week concert held at Pent on the University of Ghana campus on Saturday, July 20, 2024

Many people in the comment section hailed Shatta Wale as an incredible performer, while others talked about the lady's actions

A die-hard female fan of multiple award-winning dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, was moved to tears during his performance at the University of Ghana Student Representative Council Week at Pent.

A staunch fan awed by Shatta Wale's performance

In the viral video, the beautiful lady knelt as she wept uncontrollably during the dancehall musician's performance at Pent Hall Week at Pent on the University of Ghana campus.

The die-hard fan sang Shatta Wale's songs word for word while tearing up uncontrollably. She held a black and yellow baseball cap branded with his name closer to her chest.

While that was ongoing, the On God hitmaker performed various hit songs to a large crowd who sang and chanted his name throughout his performance.

Below is a video of the female fan crying during Shatta Wale's performance at the UG SRC Week in Pent.

Reactions to the viral video

Many people in the comment section of the viral video talked about Shatta Wale being an incredible performer, which moved a staunch fan to tears.

Below are the reactions from fans to the video shared by KSS Events on Instagram:

the_village_citizen said:

"Almost to the last part, who saw the fan wearing green written “western”? He thought his waist bag was almost gone."

realoxygen100 said:

"Shatta Wale is the god of Ghana music, whether you like it or not. His performance is always top notch "

ansah__erk said:

"The only artist in Ghana … forget, the rest all be energy drink"

mister_acheampong said:

"Shattawale is the best performer in Ghana no one can tell me otherwise"

rashy_90 said:

"Wale's Energy be different Charley let’s be Real the whole Ghana wen ecome something like this he Dey deliver pass all those Artists "

_andy_banks said:

"Agenda aside, Shatta Wale is an entertainer"

belike.godson said:

"Broken heart na ɔde yɛ saa nu"

"Day 1 brother": Sarkodie backed Guru for Legon SRC president, fans reacted

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Sarkodie was among a star-studded lineup of artistes who took turns to thrill revellers at this year's Pent Hall Week.

The rapper leveraged the students' platform to rally support for his colleague Guru, who is in pole position to become a student leader.

A video of the musicians on stage has popped up online, sparking endless conversations on social media.

