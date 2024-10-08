Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, has added his voice to the trending debate about Stonebwoy's new song

Some fans have described the song to be a replica of an old song from Shatta Wale's catalogue

Sammh Flex recently explained why the comments are valid and should be encouraged

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex, has weighed in on the commentary about Stonebwoy's new song, Jejereje.

According to Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yogot, Stonebwoy's release shares many similarities with Shatta Wale's Mahama Paper.

Shatta Wale's manager shares his verdict on the debate about the similarities between Mahama Paper and Jejereje. Photo source: Facebook/SamuelAtuobiBaah, Facebook/Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

The rapper's remarks stoked a debate on social media, as fans shared their thoughts after listening to both songs.

In a recent interview, Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, validated Kwame Yogot's claims about Stonebwoy's new song.

Sammy Flex is renowned for his media career, having worked as a radio and TV presenter for the now-defunct Zylofon TV station.

According to Sammy Flex, the similarities between Jejereje and Shatta Wale's Mahama Paper are obvious, especially for technical music experts.

Fans react to Sammy Flex's statement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sammy Flex's observations.

Chokosi TikTok Goddess 🎧🇬🇭 said:

"He’s talking sense here cos most of you don’t know music inside"

D_KAY🇬🇭💀🇯🇲 wrote:

"but wait oo. Do u ppl know who produced the beat for stonebwoy. This manager fool pass in artist"

Prince Nana Adjei noted:

"the manager is very poor in music... check the chords of jerejerje and check mahatma paper well"

KwesiStanna_bk remarked:

"Kwasiaaaaa, go to Jamaica, 10 artiste Dey hop on one beat with different style"

Nana yaw Bo3geti commented:

"Sammy flex has been a presenter but don’t know anything when it comes to music … where did he learn music kraa"

emmakaymadeit added:

"The drums sounds almost the same Buh the chord progression and melodies are different"

Skrewfaze releases Jejereje rendition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that highlife producer Skrewfaze had shared his admiration for Stonebwoy after his latest new single.

He shared a rendition of the trending new single, which got many fans demanding Stonebwoy to consider a remix of Jejereje with Skrewfaze

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh