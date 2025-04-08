A fan's recent request to Esther Smith has refuelled conversations about one of the singer's classics

Esther Smith was forced to declare her assets as the trending debate about her properties began to obsess over her net worth

The Gye No Di hitmaker countered the fan's assertion that she was misleading her audience with her songs

Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith has courted attention on social media after a recent interaction between her and a fan surfaced online.

Esther Smith flaunts her lifestyle abroad as he poses by a beautiful white Range Rover. Photo source: Facebook/EstherSmith

On April 7, the singer shared a video of her performing one of her classics on TikTok. The post registered over half a million hits and nearly 2000 comments.

While some fans drooled over the award-winning gospel star's impact, a TikTok user by the name 'I Am Dave' opined that Esther Smith had amassed wealth while motivating her fans to be modest, saying,

"Mummy pls no offence you told us we won’t take properties to heaven but mummy you have a lot of cars and houses..mummy why na😭🥹."

Esther Smith is one of the country's most prolific gospel ministers with an extensive catalogue c comprising hits like Som No Yie.

Her first album, Gye No Di, released in 2000, became an infectious hit, earning her three awards at the 2003 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

The singer's songs focus on modest and righteous living based on principles in the Bible. In response to the fan's request, Esther Smith said,

"My dear I have one car oo and two houses one for my family members that is all my dear💕🙏."

Their interaction has triggered a frenzy on the back of several reports of gospel singers living flashy. Many gospel performers like Empress Gifty have been criticised for their fashion and cosmetic choices

Video of Esther Smith performing her song

Esther Smith replies fan

Ghanains react to Esther Smith's response

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Esther Smith's interaction with her fans.

@iamchrisburner said:

"Esther Smith can have 50 houses yet her statement "we won't take properties to heaven" don't get affected in anyway bruh...gain all u want on earth and see if u fit take palm tree car sef along."

@NanaYawNketia7 wrote:

"Ghanaians de3 they won’t forget oo. They ll make sure you walk your talk."

@CrizKobby remarked:

"But the question dey hit hard waa🤣 hmm sometimes you fit follow this people and you go be useless in life."

@Sarp_Kumankuma shared:

"This question right here should have been directed to Florence Obinim for her “ɔsoro ne me fie” song🤣🤣."

@f90dErry added:

"The response dey tear me waaa 😹."

Esther Smith talks life before stardom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith had opened up about what she used to do before she became a nationwide gospel music sensation.

The award-winning singer told her story while on her first trip to Ghana after nearly a decade abroad.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, Esther Smith shared her experience using several graphic designing tools, including Corel Draw.

Source: YEN.com.gh