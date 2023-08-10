A video of Shatta Wale singing and dancing to Michy's new song Hustle has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians

Michy reposted the video onto her Instagram feed and thanked him for supporting her song; however, she was not happy he referred to her as Shatta Michy

Many people prayed that God brings them together, while others told Michy not to complain about Shatta Wale calling her Shatta Michy

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale rallied his support behind his baby mama Michy after she recently released a new song, Hustle.

Shatta Wale jams to Michy's Hustle while driving

Movement Showbiz host Michy posted a video of Shatta Wale singing and dancing to her song Hustle while driving.

In the video, Shatta Wale urged his fans to stream the song and listen to it because it is a banger.

She thanked him for supporting her music and added that the song was available on all streaming platforms.

I appreciate the support Hustle by Michy Gh (available on all platforms now)

However, when mentioning her name in the video, Michy was displeased that Shatta Wale added Shatta to her name. She said:

Daddy is still calling me Shatta - Michy shall we tell him or I should gelaway and do the #hustledancechallenge ?

Below is a video of Shatta Wale jamming to Michy's Hustle:

Ghanaians react to a post involving Michy and Shatta Wale

Many people said they were happy they were on good terms and prayed to God to make them get into a relationship again.

Others also told Michy not to have a problem with Shatta Wale adding Shatta to her name since she calls him daddy.

nanamercykesewaa said:

This is a reunion I will really love to see

360shotz_gh commented:

But you're still calling him "Daddy"

gatiataf said:

@360shotz_gh yes cox that’s his sons father there’s nothing wrong if she calls him Daddy ❤️

etornamampao remarked:

Why am I happy to see ‘Daddy’

officialjamin_ remarked:

I really miss those days when shatta was shatta shatta with all the classic drama

gratitudemobilebar said:

You sef Dey call am “daddy”. So make we just continue the challenge

emefa_wigs commented:

AwwwwwwwGod please bring them together again

Michy reacts as Shatta Wale supports her newly released music

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Michy reacted to a post by her baby daddy, Shatta Wale, after she dropped a new song, Hustle.

In the post, she called Shatta Wale Mantsɛ, meaning King in Ga, and noted that he has spoken and that Ghanaians should listen to his words and stream her song.

