Ghanaian music executive Kwasi Ernest has weighed in on the persona of the One Corner hitmaker Patapaa

Kwasi Ernest recounted his culture-shocking moment after traveling with Patapaa as well as Nana Ampadu

His profound remarks about Patapaa resonated with many fans who continued to root for the music star

Ghanaian musician Patapaa recently joined Nana Ama McBrown and her panelists on the widely patronised Onua Showtime.

The musician recounted his hiatus and shared plans for his resurgence after the release of his latest track, titled John 10:30.

Kwasi Ernest, one of Nana Ama McBrown's panelists on her show, opened up about his relationship with Patapaa and addressed his PR woes with Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene.

Contrary to the popular narrative, Kwasi Ernest stated Patapaa was humble. He recounted a moment when he traveled with the One Corner hitmaker and the late highlife legend Nana Ampadu for a show in the UK.

The media pundit said Patapaa's humility in speech and actions earned him a co-sign from Nana Ampadu in the legend's last major stage appearance before his death in 2021 at the age of 76.

Fans react to Patapaa's personality

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwasi Ernest's assessment of Patapaa's behaviour.

Fr Joseph Nyarko Asare said:

"Mr Ernest, God bless you so much for praising him when he is alive to hear and see. And thanks for sharing this piece on your platform"

Sammy wrote:

"Sarkodie will not wash bowls that stingy guy 😂"

Love noted:

"I never knew Patapaa has such a beautiful nose 👍❤️"

Cris Prince Fulani 👑🫶🏼🐄 remarked:

"Arrogant artist he’s talking about is sarkodie and Stonebwoy"

Kelvin🇰🇼 commented:

"The guy is good ooo but Ghana ankasa we have problem"

NickM shared:

"Hv u ever hrd Sark insults someone's mother??..... But This Patapaa guy does it on social media.... Go to his page and see..."

Patapaa speaks about his hiatus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa explained why he had taken a break from the Ghanaian music scene for about half a year.

The musician's last release was John 10:30, a song released six months ago that attracted UK-based gospel singer Sonnie Badu.

