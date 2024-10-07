A video of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy showing his football skills has surfaced on social media

The Afro dancehall act was seen juggling football and sharing a moment with the legendary Abedi Pele

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the Jejereje hitmaker

Ghanaian musician Livingstone Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has given fans a sneak peek at his football skills.

The musician who aims to own a football club has always been vocal about his passion for football.

Stonebwoy flaunts his football skills after meeting former Black Stars skipper Abedi Pele. Photo source: X/Stonebwoy, X/BhimNatives

This passion is evident in his relationship with several football stars, including Emmanuel Adebayor and Asamoah Gyan.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was spotted skillfully juggling football. The video appears to be an extension of his meetup with Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele.

It's unclear if the videos are moments from an upcoming music video for his highly anticipated 6th studio album, Up And Running.

The Jejereje hitmaker has already chosen October 24 as the release date for his new album, which follows the highly successful 5th Dimension, which featured British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy, Oxlade, and Tiwa Savage from Nigeria.

Stonebwoy thrills fans with his football skills

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's ball-juggling video.

Charles MacCarthy said:

"Who say man no dey,International worldwide superstar bhimnation 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

user1982079291786 wrote:

"Herr, so my Godfather be real Messi oo😊☺️"

TheGreat noted:

"He said during an interview that he dreamt of being a footballer but it was the accident that changed that."

kerk.22 commented:

"Abi ein junior brother be footballer"

Americano remarked:

"Richard ofori en gloves be that ooooooh #Bhim to the bomboclat world 🔥"

Pope skinni shared:

"@FUNNY FACE came and see for your eyes 👀 😂😂😂 Bhim nation to the whole world"

Ayman Cyrus Fynbwo45 added:

"Champion goalkeeper ✌️✌️✌️✌️more Sammy Adjai 😂😂😂"

Stonebwoy meets Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had joined Stonebwoy and his family as brand ambassadors for Ghandour Cosmetics.

The new brand ambassador joined her colleagues Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, as they jammed to the latest hit song, Jejereje.

