The owner of popular events promotion company, Sleeky Promotions, has made a rather eye-popping revelation

According to Sadick Assah as he is officially called, musicians pay GH₵2000 just for their songs to be listened to

He indicated that lots of upcoming musicians do not appreciate the value given them if their works are critiqued for free

Popular Ghanaian events promoter, Sadick Assah, better known as Sleeky Promotions has raised eyebrows with a rather breathtaking revelation.

According to the industry player who also doubles as an artist manager, musicians pay as much as GH₵2000 just for their songs to be listened to.

In a post on his personal Twitter handle, Sadick suggested that artists who do not have such amounts might not be able to get critiques on their songs to help them improve.

Photos of Ghanaian events promoter Sadick Assah on different occasions Photo credit: @sadickassah

Source: Facebook

"No be joke I charge 2k before ago listen to your song," he tweeted.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh on the same subject matter, Sadick said the charge is mainly to teach the musicians a great lesson but he reduces it at certain times depending on how serious the musician is.

"A lot of the time when artists are given free services and candid opinions are offered to them on the songs they are about to release, they tend to take it for granted and value the depth of opinion offered because as it is said, ‘free things are mostly less valuable", Sleeky indicated.

As ZionFelix reports, Sleeky is a major player in the music industry, especially in the Western Region of Ghana so this does not come out as surprising news.

See Sleeky's post below

The Struggles Of Upcoming Artistes In Ghana

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Ghanaian musicians have chalked a number of successes both on the local scene and on the international stage but this statement is only true when referring to A-list musicians.

Rising musicians however cannot boast of such successes save the very few like Black Sherif and J. Derobbie who managed to break the chain - even this was with influence from some top musicians.

The artistes above have their instant fame and acclaim to the push from global stars like Nigeria's Burna Boy and Er Eazi.

